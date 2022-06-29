DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.6885

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1749080

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN

