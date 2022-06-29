DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:09 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.322

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6181996

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 171389

