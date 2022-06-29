DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 135.4854

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 339654

CODE: MSEX LN

ISIN: FR0012399772

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 171348 EQS News ID: 1386261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)