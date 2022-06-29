DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.6915

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5291616

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 171339 EQS News ID: 1386243 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)