PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 11:04
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Platform (GAIN): DBN Group Jointly Tackle Down Pressing Agricultural Problems with Top-notch Scientist and Award Winners

Zhongguancun Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum Held to Strengthen Tech-driven Force

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Dabeinong Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd., an agricultural high-tech enterprise, lately hosts the Zhongguancun Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum ("the Forum") through Global Agricultural Technology Innovation Platform (GAIN) to explore the latest research finding from the studies of the top-notch scientists. During the forum, DBN Group has also named the recipients of the 12th DBN Science and Technology Award that thirty-one awards were conferred to agricultural scientists and researchers who have greatly contributed to the advancement of China's agricultural sciences by making pioneering discoveries and developing innovative technologies to address the issues in a wide range of fields spanning seed science, livestock vaccines, and cotton cultivation and management.

Over 1 million people have watched livestreams of the Forum, which can be viewed here.