Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
29.06.2022 | 11:05
Statkraft AS: Change in Statkraft's Board of Directors

Pål Erik Sjåtil has been elected to Statkraft's Board of Directors. He replaces Bengt Ekenstierna, who will step down from the Board.


Pål Erik Sjåtil holds a Master's in Industrial Economics from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. He currently heads the investment company Lightrock. Prior to this he held several positions at consulting company McKinsey, including Managing Partner in Europe. Sjåtil also has a background from the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The Board of Statkraft AS now consists of:

Chair of the board: Thorhild Widvey
Deputy Chair: Peter Mellbye
Member: Marit Salte
Member: Mikael Lundin
Member: Ingelise Arntsen
Member: Pål Erik Sjåtil
Member: Lars Mathisen (employee representative)
Member: Marte Lind (employee representative)
Member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee representative)

About Statkraft:

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Tel: 0047 91241636
E-mail: lars.gunuther@statkraft.com


