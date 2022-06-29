Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 11:10
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart"

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the newly released documentary film "A Small Country with a Big Heart' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from Moldova.