The Turkish authorities will provide winning projects in the nation's latest solar tender with 15-year power purchase guarantees. Domestic content requirements for equipment have played an important role in the procurement exercise.Turkey's Ministry of Energy has allocated 700 MW of installed PV power in the second tranche of the 1 GW YEKA 4 PV tender, which was launched last July. Günder, the Turkish PV association, said that the ministry selected two 100 MW projects and 10 projects with installed capacities of 50 MW each. The final prices for the 12 projects ranged from TRY 0.49 ($0.029)/kWh ...

