Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
WKN: A3C2AC ISIN: SE0016609671 Ticker-Symbol: 7UC 
Berlin
29.06.22
10:59 Uhr
6,130 Euro
+2,322
+60,98 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cary Group Holding AB ges observationsstatus / Cary Group Holding AB receives observation status (112/22)

Idag, den 29 juni 2022 offentliggjorde Teniralc BidCo AB ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Cary Group Holding AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN-kod SE0016609671, orderboks-ID 235059) ska
ges observationsstatus. 

Today, June 29, 2022, Teniralc BidCo AB disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders in Cary Group Holding AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN code SE0016609671, order book ID 235059)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
