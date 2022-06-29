Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2022 | 12:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL280629) admitted to trading on June 30, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    Alma íbúðafélag hf.      
2  Org. no:                   611013-0350          
3  LEI                      25490082EV52LTDCT350     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                AL280629           
5  ISIN code                   IS0000034254         
6  CFI code                   D-B-F-U-F-R          
7  FISN númer                  ALMA IBUDAFELAG/1.5 BD    
                          20290628           
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bond             
9  Total issued amount              Opinn             
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
11 Amount issued at this time          1.160.000.000         
12 Denomination in CSD              20.000.000          
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Annuity            
15 Amortization type, if other          For further information:   
                          https://www.al.is/company/inv
                         estors/bond-issuance/     
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
18 Issue date                  June 30, 2022         
19 First ordinary installment date        June 28, 2023         
20 Total number of installments         7               
21 Installment frequency             1               
22 Maturity date                 June 28, 2029         
23 Interest rate                 1,50%             
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
26 Premium                    Á ekki við          
27 Simple/compound interest           Simple Interest        
28 Simple/compound, if other           N/A              
29 Day count convention             30E/360            
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
31 Interest from date              June 30, 2022         
32 First ordinary coupon date          June 28, 2023         
33 Coupon frequency               1               
34 Total number of coupon payments        7               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       For further information:   
                          https://www.al.is/company/inv
                         estors/bond-issuance/     
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean Price          
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    No              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                    Yes              
40 Name of index                 CPI              
41 Daily index or monthly index         Daily Index          
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value               539,36333           
44 Index base date                June 30, 2022         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                  No              
46 Put option                  No              
47 Convertible                  No              
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)      Nei              
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD               Yes              
51 Securities depository             Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 28, 2022         
53 Date of Approval of Application for      June 28, 2022         
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         June 30, 2022         
55 Order book ID                 AL280629           
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards           No              
60 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds         
62 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.