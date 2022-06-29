NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL280629) admitted to trading on June 30, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma íbúðafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 611013-0350 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL280629 5 ISIN code IS0000034254 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/1.5 BD 20290628 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Opinn 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.160.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other For further information: https://www.al.is/company/inv estors/bond-issuance/ 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date June 30, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date June 28, 2023 20 Total number of installments 7 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date June 28, 2029 23 Interest rate 1,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium Á ekki við 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date June 30, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date June 28, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 7 35 If irregular cash flow, then how For further information: https://www.al.is/company/inv estors/bond-issuance/ 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 539,36333 44 Index base date June 30, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 28, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for June 28, 2022 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading June 30, 2022 55 Order book ID AL280629 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond