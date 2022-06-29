Business technology and marketing consultancy ScottHall.co has launched a new report, analyzing why small companies should accept cryptocurrency transactions.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - The firm's latest piece identifies three major benefits of adopting cryptocurrency as a payment method, including greater levels of security, the irreversibility of transactions, and lower transaction fees. Several potential pitfalls are also detailed.





Crypto Payment Benefits For Small Business, New Report Released By ScottHall.co

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/129407_d4c8093e84fb1b40_001full.jpg

More details can be found at: https://scotthall.co/what-are-the-benefits-of-accepting-cryptocurrency-for-your-small-business

The use of cryptocurrency is increasing, and small businesses risk excluding a growing segment of the market if they are unable to accept such forms of payment. While some may still be unfamiliar with these systems, the new report from ScottHall.co explains why implementing them could be a prudent decision.

In the first instance, the firm explains that cryptocurrency systems do not hold customer data in a centralized hub. In addition, blockchain technology provides for authenticity and security of transactions. As a result, cryptocurrency is more resistant to the types of fraudulent transactions associated with credit and debit card payments.

The new report also points out that the irreversibility of cryptocurrency transactions can be a two-edged sword. On one hand, the lack of chargebacks means that businesses are better able to control their cash flow. However, companies must also be prepared to manage the refund process, particularly during peak seasons.

Finally, the piece explains that cryptocurrency payments have little, if any, associated transaction fees. For those businesses that have international customers, cross-border wait times and costs are also removed. Both of these factors could have a significant impact on the operating costs of small businesses.

More details on each topic, along with several disadvantages of cryptocurrency, are provided in the full report.

About ScottHall.co

Company founder Scott Hall brings over twenty years of experience in search technologies and more than ten years working with enterprise-level software. The firm was established to provide the small business community with regular advice on the latest technological advances, allowing them to compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.

A company representative recently stated: "Small businesses can benefit from accepting crypto as a form of payment due to the low fees and quick transactions. By accepting cryptocurrency, businesses can reduce their financial costs and streamline transactions, making them more efficient and appealing to customers."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://scotthallco.business.site/posts/5679208497030106271

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: Send Email

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129407