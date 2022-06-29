EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to Travelex's Board of Directors
29 June 2022
Travelex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Travelex is pleased to announce the following changes to its board of directors ("Travelex Board").
Following Travelex's market announcement on 19 April 2022, Richard Wazacz has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Travelex and Executive Director on the Travelex Board, with effect from 28 June 2022. He joins Travelex from Brickvest, where he has been the CEO since late 2020. Prior to that Richard spent six years at the Octopus Group, where he was the founder CEO of a number of new fintech businesses.
Richard succeeds Donald Muir, who joined Travelex as CEO in August 2020. Donald transitioned to the role of Non-Executive Director on the Travelex Board on 28 June 2022.
Furthermore, James Wescott, Non-Executive Director on the Travelex Board, stepped down from his board responsibilities on 28 June 2022.
Travelex recently announced the creation of more than 1,200 new international jobs following a series of major new contract wins across the APAC, Europe, MET and UK regions as both the international travel and FX markets continue to recover strongly post-pandemic.
