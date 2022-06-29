Kylian Mbappé joins forces with Sorare as investor, social impact partner and ambassador

Long-term partnership will see the French World Cup winner join Sorare as its first player ambassador

Kylian Mbappé's charity IBKM and Sorare will partner on Web3-related social impact initiatives

Kylian Mbappé joins a platform with over 2 million users and backers including fellow world-class athletes Serena Williams and Gerard Piqué

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorare , the player-owned fantasy sports game leveraging non-fungible tokens (NFTs), today announces that Kylian Mbappé is joining the company as an investor and exclusive player ambassador. A French international and World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappé is widely-regarded as one of the sport's greatest talents, as well as a successful entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. Kylian Mbappé is Sorare's first player ambassador of this kind, and the deal represents the player's first entry into the Web3 space.

Sorare combines NFT collectibles with fantasy sports to bring fans closer to the game they love. Since it was founded in 2018, the company has experienced incredible demand and hypergrowth, reaching more than 2 million users around the world with 250 partnering sports organizations, including LaLiga , the Bundesliga , and Major League Baseball (MLB).

The long-term partnership will deliver on both Mbappé's and Sorare's shared goals of unlocking a new era of sports fandom on and off the field, and bringing a force for positive change to the global community. The partnership will see Sorare support Kylian Mbappé's philanthropic venture, Inspired By KM (IBKM) to help disadvantaged young people learn about the opportunities presented by Web3 technology.

Sorare will provide training, conferences, equipment, and a special diploma for the young people IBKM works with. It will also auction a unique Mbappé digital card, with all of the proceeds going to the charity. In addition, Kylian Mbappé is becoming an investor in Sorare, joining other iconic athletes who are already investors and advisors to the firm including Serena Willliams, Gerard Piqué and Rio Ferdinand.

"Off the pitch, the most important thing for me is helping empower young people - who might not have access to the type of opportunities others have - to realise and fulfill their dreams and potential. And with new technologies presenting such profound opportunities, I wanted to partner with an ambitious, global tech brand that would resonate with the young people whose dreams we're supporting. Sorare was the perfect fit, and I was beyond inspired by Nicolas and the team's enthusiasm for football, fans, and building a better, more inclusive world. I can't wait to get started and make a global impact with them as their first-ever player ambassador," said Kylian Mbappé.

"Kylian Mbappé is one of the most talented, celebrated and recognisable athletes in modern sports. He is a true football icon and will undeniably be one of the most important figures in world football for years to come. And like Sorare, he has limitless ambition, he's fast-moving on and off the pitch, he has a truly global reach, and he is committed to enacting positive change in the world," said Nicolas Julia, CEO and co-founder at Sorare. "We're thrilled to have Kylian join Sorare on our journey to connect millions of sports fans worldwide with their favourite athletes in innovative new ways."

Kylian Mbappé joins Sorare during a time of rapid expansion and organic growth, with the company recently closing its first league partnership outside of football with Major League Baseball . Kylian Mbappé's ambassadorship follows the tennis star Serena Williams' appointment as an advisor to the board of directors and a record $680m Series B funding round in 2021. By partnering with one of the world's most iconic and influential football stars, Sorare can fulfill its ambition of being the leading next-gen offering in sports across the globe.

ABOUT KYLIAN MBAPPÉ

Kylian Mbappé was born in Paris, France, in 1998. After a youth career at Brondy, Mbappé moved to AS Monaco and then Paris Saint-Germain, where he won four league titles and stands as the club's second highest goalscorer in history. He made his senior debut for France in 2017, and a year later became the youngest French player to ever score in a World Cup, winning the tournament. Outside of football, Mbappé is an investor and philanthropist through his charity, Inspired by KM (IBKM). You can learn more about Kylian and IBKM here .

ABOUT SORARE

Founded in 2018, Sorare was created by sports fans for sports fans. Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love. Based in Paris and New York, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel, Softbank, and business angels Serena Williams, Kylian Mbappé and Rio Ferdinand. See all licensed clubs on Sorare here .

How the fantasy game works:

In Sorare, users, called Managers, create lineups consisting of 5 players: a goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder, a forward, and one other outfield player.

Managers enter these lineups in different tournaments, each with their own entry requirements such as the age of the players or the region their club plays in.

Based on the players' performance in real life games, all entered lineups get ranked against one another in a leaderboard. The higher a Manager's position in a leaderboard, the better the prizes they earn.

Players come in different scarcities: Each football player has 1000 Limited, 100 Rare, 10 Super Rare, and a single Unique. Managers compete against each other to collect on the Sorare Marketplace.

