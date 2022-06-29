Echo Neon are the first LED Neon Sign Brand in the USA, offering a new way of looking at neon signage.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Echo Neon is a company that provides the ultimate solution to overcoming the problems of traditional neon signage. Echo Neon are the first U.S. brand to design child-safe and eco-friendly LED neon signs. Their neon signage is handcrafted to brighten all forms of spaces, from homes, wedding venues, offices, bars, and event spaces. In addition, Echo Neon's custom design options provide a uniquely personalized experience for each client. This ensures customers can create signs that truly reflect their brand, style, or event.





Echo Neon Launches the USA's First Handcrafted, Custom-Made LED Neon Signs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/129408_4394b183a4703a71_001full.jpg





Echo Neon's game-changing technology offers many benefits over traditional neon signs. Their bright, consistent, long-lasting light is produced using a safe, low voltage LED. This makes them much more eco-friendly and energy-efficient than traditional neon signs, using up to 90% less energy than any other light source.

Echo Neon signs are made with high-quality materials that make them resistant to breaking and shattering. In addition, their innovative design makes them the safer option when compared to traditional glass neon signs.

Echo Neon believes that custom neon lights are the perfect way to add vibrancy and color to any area, whether home or business. That's why the Echo Neon design team can create a unique neon sign that perfectly embodies the client's personality and taste. Their professionals work with the client's custom ideas to ensure that their vision is brought to life.

Besides providing clients with the flexibility to tailor their own LED Neon Lights, Echo Neon also offers a distinct range of LED products, such as LED Filament Lamps. The bold collection is inspired by vintage light bulbs and is crafted with care and precision. Echo Neon's unique filament lamps combine elegance and vibrancy, designed for private and commercial purposes.

Echo Neon's quality and service are renowned, as they have garnered over 360 reviews with an overall 4.9 stars rating.

A satisfied customer expressed: "Beyond happy with our wedding sign! We absolutely loved our neon sign. We got our wedding hashtag in "soft white" color. It brings our space to life, and we get so many compliments on it. We hang it in our living room after the wedding. So vibrant and beautiful! Totally worth it to get the remote. The seller is so nice and works with me. I'm so glad I bought from them."

For more information on purchasing or customizing an LED neon sign, please visit Echo Neon.

About Echo Neon

Echo Neon is the first LED neon marker in the United States, having produced personalized LED neon signs for clients worldwide for almost a decade. The firm was founded in 2015 to make it easier and more affordable for individuals who want a neon light to brighten their day. Echo Neon does not compromise on quality and makes it their mission to illuminate any space with their contemporary, high-quality LED neon signs.

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Smith

Email: cs@echoneon.com

Phone: 4696383226

Organization: Echo Studio Inc.

Website: https://www.echoneon.com/

