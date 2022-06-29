Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 13:10
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters documents Qingdao's former German Governor's House in the context of Sino - German Cultural Exchange

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao is a coastal city located in eastern China. The European architecture reminiscent of past times, the pleasant seaside climate, and the enchantingly beautiful natural landscapes fill the city with a stylish, yet romantic, atmosphere.