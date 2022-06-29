

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $63.88 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $28.76 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.38 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.64 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $63.88 Mln. vs. $28.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PATTERSON COMPANIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de