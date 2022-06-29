Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 12:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2022) of GBP176.17m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2022) of GBP176.17m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/06/2022 was: 
                                       Number of shares in 
                                       issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current  2,463.95p         7,150,077 
period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current  2,435.40p 
period revenue* 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)          2,180.00p 
Discount to NAV                   11.52% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 28/06/2022 
 
                      Name of company           % of portfolio 
1                      Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p  12.32 
2                      Vp Plc Ordinary 5p          12.26 
3                      Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p        11.78 
4                      Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary  10.51 
                      25p 
5                      Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p    8.51 
6                      Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc     7.15 
                      Ordinary 26.9231p 
7                      RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p      6.90 
8                      Renold Plc Ordinary 5p        5.04 
9                      Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p      3.97 
10                     IMI Plc Ordinary 25p         3.80 
11                     Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5   3.71 
12                     Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p   3.21 
13                     Morgan Advanced Materials Plc    2.66 
                      Ordinary 25p 
14                     Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p        2.01 
15                     Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p      1.78 
16                     National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p  0.90 
17                     Castings Plc Ordinary 10p      0.77 
18                     GSK Plc Ordinary 25p         0.75 
19                     Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p   0.66 
20                     Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p     0.45 
21                     Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.36 
                      Preferred 
22                     LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p      0.29 
23                     Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p    0.18 
24                     Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p     0.03 
25                     Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001  0.00 
26                     Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p    0.00

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171531 
EQS News ID:  1386755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
