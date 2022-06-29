

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):



Earnings: -$357.67 million in Q1 vs. -$50.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.49 in Q1 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$225.24 million or -$2.83 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.39 per share Revenue: $1.46 billion in Q1 vs. $1.95 billion in the same period last year.



