Since December 2021 the company has seen significant organic growth in user sign-ups with 30 new companies using our technology. Software Engineers are very particular about the tools and services that they use in their everyday lives to build applications and we are excited to see the uptake of our technology throughout the engineering community. Since the release of Railtown for JavaScript this has been especially so. We are anticipating similar user growth upon the future releases of Railtown for NodeJS, Railtown for Java, and Railtown for Python.

Railtown would also like to announce that the company has engaged digital marketing agency Brantr Media to run our user acquisition campaigns as a complement to our own sales efforts.

Railtown is also very pleased to announce that our engine is performing as anticipated and is catching 100% of all errors created in any application across all environments.

Additionally, Railtown will be attending Microsoft Inspire July 19 - 20; Railtown CEO Cory Brandolini and Railtown CTO Marwan Haddad will be participating as Networking Attendees. Microsoft Inspire is Microsoft's largest partner event of the year, focused on the Microsoft Cloud, partner programs, and opportunities to grow business in the year ahead. https://inspire.microsoft.com/en-US/home

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

