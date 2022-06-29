Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 2022

PR Newswire

London, June 29

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

29 June 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that it has published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 (the "Annual Report") and its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (the "Notice"). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 28 July 2022 at the Company's registered office at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX.

The Annual report and Notice have today been published online at https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations and https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA's Listing Rules, copies of the Annual Report, Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Information required in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 was included in the Preliminary Results announcement released on 14 June 2022.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc
Tel: 01865 393448
Sarah Harvey, Company Secretary

MHP Communications
Tel: 020 3128 8100
Katie Hunt / Eleni Menikou / Charlie Protheroe
Email: oxfordinstruments@mhpc.com

