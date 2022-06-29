Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2022 | 14:17
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (286/22)

The following bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) will have a new last trading
date. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
SE0012729010 2023-07-01     

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076727
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.