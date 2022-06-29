Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (286/22)

The following bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN New Last Trading Day SE0012729010 2023-07-01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076727