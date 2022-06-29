ev Transportation Services, Inc.: evTS Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with EAVX, a JB Poindexter & Co Business Unit, to Expand Food Service Offerings

Premier Vehicle Upfitting Partner to Develop Vocation-Specific Vehicle Bodies for the FireFly ESV Chassis

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with JB Poindexter business unit EAVX , a premier vehicle upfitting partner, to develop vocation-specific vehicle bodies built upon the FireFly® ESV chassis.

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of industry leading vehicle upfitter JB Poindexter & Co ("JPBCO"), collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers in the industry, allowing chassis manufacturers to focus efforts on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. The proposed objectives of the initial collaboration with EAVX include the development of electric light commercial vehicles integrating JBPCO bodies, technology solutions and accessories with evTS' three-wheel FireFly electric vehicle platform.

"We have been collaborating with EAVX at a JBPCO partner's Georgia facility for some time, and this exciting new agreement solidifies our partnership to develop a new vocation specific body for the food service market based on our pure electric chassis," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "We believe there is significant demand through our existing customer base and ev Transportation as a Service (ev TaaS) Program for food delivery solutions leveraging the FireFly. Our first focus will be on developing a mobile café body for our partnership with Zing Tech, a New Jersey-based operator of app enabled mobile cafés."

Mark Hope, EAVX COO and GM, commented: "The JBPCO companies have a proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we see this micro mobility space as a fast growing area. EAVX is positioned to leverage our sister business units like Masterack to support and upfit evTS vehicles and help advance some of its accessories and technologies. We're excited to see where this partnership goes and explore this growing market."

Greg Horne, Chief Technology Officer and VP Engineering at evTS, added: EAVX is a premier vehicle body solutions integrator at the forefront of transportation innovation making it a natural fit to explore advanced manufacturing technologies and expand the FireFly's capabilities into exciting new customer segments. This strategic agreement will help to make our vehicle more flexible and increase the types of deployments possible. We believe leveraging EAVX's exceptional engineering and manufacturing teams to develop a truly purpose-built vehicle will allow us to better capture this incredible market opportunity and will result in a compelling package that will meet evTS' customer's requirements for an advanced and flexible vehicle platform."

About EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets as well as advanced vehicle technology markets. Please visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx for more information.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly®ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, worth roughly $ 7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

