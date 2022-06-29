- (PLX AI) - Ubisoft to withdraw its proposed tender offer on its outstanding €500,000,000 1.289 per cent existing bonds due 30 January 2023.
- • Cites current market conditions
Ubisoft Announces the Withdrawal of Its Proposed Tender Offer, Citing Market Conditions
