Signant Health Introduces Enhancements to Flagship eCOA Software

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the latest advancements in its electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) software, Signant SmartSignals eCOA. The advancements address the needs of trial sponsors and CROs looking for eCOA solutions that are highly configurable, faster to implement, and work across any type of device from a single study build.

SmartSignals eCOA leverages a drag-and-drop design tool that outputs consumer-grade user interfaces that adapt automatically for any device, accelerating the study design process by 40% - 60%. It also streamlines the verification process, enabling study teams to easily visualize their eCOA study design and validate alignment with a protocol's schedule of events or activities tables.

The software has a built-in, comprehensive eCOA library that makes pre-validated, reusable scales instantly available on any device, and includes simplified language version management.

In addition to these back-end optimizations that benefit study teams, SmartSignals eCOA provides trial participants with clean, modern, and uncomplicated interfaces to simplify the capture of patient reported outcomes data. Built-in engagement features include convenient access to study and treatment information, up-to-date visit schedules, secure video visits, and study notifications that guide patients throughout the trial.

"These newest capabilities of our eCOA software represent more than a year of thoughtful development. SmartSignals eCOA has been an industry standard-bearer for over twenty years, and in 2021 supported more than 25% of all novel drug approvals in the U.S. and Europe," said Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer. "With our new eCOA design tools and utilities, we can maintain the same standards of data quality and integrity for which we are known while accelerating the study build process and reducing burdens on study teams. Importantly, our customers, sites and patients guided, piloted, and approved these design innovations."

Signant's updated eCOA design tools, utilities, and features are available as a standalone solution or bundled with other key digital trial options like eConsent and telemedicine, supported by the company's rich heritage of clinical science and global delivery.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

