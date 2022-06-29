Beroe Inc.: Beroe partners with Positive to enable procurement learning

Beroe and Positive Purchasing launch an exciting new collaboration to create the digital procurement enablement platform for the future.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, announced its strategic partnership with Global procurement and negotiation platform and training company Positive Purchasing.

The recent pandemic and the ongoing geopolitical conflicts have put the spotlight on procurement like never before. For procurement to deliver value beyond cost savings, it is critical to invest in tools that enable continuous learning.

The move makes Positive Purchasing's digital platform, Procleus, available on Beroe LIVE.Ai, an AI-powered productivity suite that provides access to the latest procurement and supply chain tools, templates, and digital learning, combined with market-leading procurement intelligence and analytics.

Beroe's CEO Vel Dhinagaravel says, "Our collaboration with Positive is an important move towards enabling procurement practitioners with the right tools, data, and intelligence to make smarter sourcing decisions."

Positive CEO Jonathan O'Brien says, "We're extremely excited about this new partnership that brings together the key elements of Procleus with all the features and benefits of Beroe LiVE.Ai. It represents the first step of a very exciting collaboration to better equip the procurement community."

An online intelligent planning tool, academy, and resource center that enables teams to unlock potential from the supply base, Procleus on Beroe LiVE.Ai comprises three program levels. Each includes access to a procurement diagnostic tool, category management readiness assessment, and supplier relationship management (SRM) health check.

The Beroe LiVE.Ai platform helps users to discover market information, find suppliers, manage risk, measure category performance, track price, and source global data. Learn more about Beroe LiVE.Ai here: https://www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live-ai/

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions - leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more about Beroe - https://www.beroeinc.com/

Media Contact - Debobrata Hembram (debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com)

About Positive Purchasing

Founded in 2003, Positive are industry leaders in driving procurement transformation across the globe. Our digital platforms incorporate the latest generation of strategic procurement and negotiation workflow with complete procurement programs and tools. Supported by live, online, instructor-led training, we help organizations deliver a dramatic improvement in business outcomes. The result is lower costs, reduced risk, and ultimately, a performance boost and increased competitive advantage. Each of our Category Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sustainable Procurement or Buyer's Toolkit - and specialist Negotiation - programs is built on a unique best practice methodology supported by high-impact learning and development. Available individually or as part of a complete managed Procurement Transformation project, our programs have been implemented successfully in FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies spanning multiple industry sectors worldwide.

Learn more about Positive - https://positivepurchasing.com/

Media Contact - Lucy Rylandlucy@wearematrix.com

