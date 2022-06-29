Dialysis Equipment Market Will Reach USD 1459 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 3.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialysis Equipment Market is segmented By Type - Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment, By Application, Hospital, Dialysis Center, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The Dialysis Equipment Market size is estimated to be worth USD 1186.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1459 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Dialysis Equipment Market are

The dialysis equipment market is expanding as a result of rising demand from hospitals, clinics, and dialysis facilities throughout the world. The main risk factor for kidney-related illnesses is the aging population.

The increase in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), rising demand for peritoneal dialysis, the development of more precise and affordable portable dialysis equipment, and new technologies are some of the factors propelling the market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIALYSIS EQUIPMENT MARKET

The main drivers of the hemodialysis equipment market are the rising frequency of diabetes and hypertension, the rise in ESRD cases, and a large number of patients with renal illnesses. Furthermore, the growing preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants as a result of technical improvements, the introduction of new products, the scarcity of organ donors, and the dangers associated with transplants propel the growth of the dialysis equipment market.

The dialysis equipment market is boosted by an increase in the number of dialysis facilities, an increase in the elderly population, favorable reimbursement scenarios, increased knowledge of illnesses and treatment options, and increased government financing for healthcare.

Additionally, the dialysis equipment market is offered attractive potential by the rising popularity of home hemodialysis, the development of affordable, user-friendly dialysis products, and growing economies.

Patients who match specific health criteria and prefer fewer limitations than hemodialysis would impose might choose the peritoneal dialysis equipment kind of dialysis. The advantages of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis include Greater lifestyle flexibility and independence. Additionally, peritoneal dialysis users may have somewhat longer-lasting kidney function than hemodialysis users. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the dialysis equipment market

DIALYSIS EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Hemodialysis equipment will see a strong increase in the market share for dialysis equipment with 83.56%.

Due to the growing number of dialysis facilities in emerging nations to accommodate the large patient pool, dialysis centers will have the largest growth in the hemodialysis market share, expanding by 66.32%.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share for dialysis equipment, with a penetration rate of 44.60 percent. Asia-Pacific will come in second with 27.24% of the market.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Fresenius

Nikkiso

B.Braum

Baxter

Asahi Kasei

Nipro

WEGO

Toray

Medtronic (Bellco)

JMS

SWS Hemodialysis Care

Newsol

Bluesail

