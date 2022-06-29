Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C810 ISIN: SE0017070907 Ticker-Symbol: Z42 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
08:13 Uhr
9,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOMENTUM SOFTWARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENTUM SOFTWARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2022 | 15:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Momentum Software Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (336/22)

Momentum Software Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Momentum Software Group AB. 

Short name:   MSOFT    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017070907
----------------------------
Order book ID: 242283   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be July 13, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MOMENTUM SOFTWARE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.