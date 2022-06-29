CannaPharmaRx Enters into a Genetics Transfer Agreement with High Profile Cannabis Corp.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that it has signed a genetics transfer agreement with High Profile Cannabis, Inc. of Alberta and British Columbia, Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement High Profile will deliver will live cannabis plants and seeds to CannaPharmaRx. CannaPharmaRx has applied to Health Canada to be a licensed producer and High Profile desires that its genetics be part of this license. CannaPharmaRx expects to produce finished cannabis products utilizing these genetics. Both companies will negotiate a Supply Agreement in which High Profile will purchase product from CannaPharmaRx on mutually agreeable terms. This agreement will continue for a minimum of twelve months.

"The company continues to achieve significant milestones and will begin to recognize revenue shortly. Partnerships like this and others we are working on will lay the groundwork for significant expansion. We continue to identify other areas for growth and are confident in distribution on several continents next quarter," said Nick Colvin, CEO of CannaPharmaRx.

About High Profile Cannabis, Inc.

High Profile Holdings is a Canadian cannabis company focused on connecting people through supporting the authentic cannabis culture. We specialize in cultivating authentic cannabis cultivars that bring people together through a chain of cannabis retail brands. Our premium cultivated products and elevated retail environment attract established craft cannabis connoisseurs and discerning new customers demanding certainty. High Profile Cannabis showcases our craft process to cultivation.

At retail locations, our customers consistently receive expert service coupled with a rare and curated selection of products, including exclusive access to High Profile products. Our unique advantage is the integration of our direct seed-to sale relationship between cultivation (High Profile Cannabis Co.) and true premium, exclusive, products in Canadian retail outlets.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

