

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth slowed for the fourth successive month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 4.5 percent gain in the previous month. Sales have been rising since December last year.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 7.8 percent yearly in May and those of food products increased 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel registered a fall of 2.6 percent and retail sales via mail order houses or via internet dropped sharply by 7.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in May, following a 4.4 percent decrease in April.







