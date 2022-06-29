Mercato Metropolitano: MERCATO METROPOLITANO APPOINTS JULIO BRUNO AS NON - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Metropolitano , the first Sustainable Community Market partnering with local and social entrepreneurs who care about sustainability, quality, traceability, and ethical production, dedicated to regenerating forgotten urban areas and revitalizing the surrounding communities, announces that Julio Bruno has joined as Non-Executive Chairman of its board.

Julio brings a wealth of global experience in the hospitality, media, travel, digital and e-commerce sectors that are very relevant for the international expansion of the Mercato Metropolitano brand. Julio has led multinational companies such as Time Out Group plc, where, as CEO, he marshalled its IPO on London's AIM in 2016. During his tenure, he led the international expansion of the famous Time Out Market food halls to many cities ranging from New York to Dubai, with over 10 million visitors in 2019. He led the digital transformation of the famous Time Out media brand present in 59 countries and over 300 cities worldwide. Prior, Julio held executive positions at TripAdvisor, Travelport, Regus, Energizer and Diageo. Julio was awarded 'Business Leader of the Year - Consumer Media' by Campaign UK in 2021. He has been awarded the 'Order of Civil Merit of Spain- Officer's Cross' for his services to the country.

MM is a movement centred around building a community that understands the importance of nutritious and ample food for everyone. We are a collective of people passionate about seasonal produce, emotive food, community inclusion, and the preservation of the environment. We aim to use natural and traceable ingredients to create tasty dishes, whilst also celebrating the cultural nuances of our many traders. The focus is on the ingredients, artisan producers, the community, and visitors. We provide and support start-ups involved in local initiatives. From providing free cooking classes, to free school meals, we aim to create a vibrant community, with local people at the heart of what we do. Our business philosophy is underpinned by accuracy, passion and mastery. We believe strongly that through our values and approach we can contribute positive change for everyone.

Mercato Metropolitano operates 5 sites in London: Mayfair, Elephant & Castle, MMy EP, MMy Canary Wharf and soon opening in Ilford and Elephant Park. Besides the company is working on a number of international locations including Milan, Berlin, Lisbon, Paris, USA and Japan to continue its global expansion.

Andrea Rasca, Founder and Chief Dreamer Officer of Mercato Metropolitano said: "Julio has unique knowledge and experience of the hospitality and entertainment sectors and a proven track record internationally with great companies. Few people understand this space the way he does having opened many successful food halls internationally, as well as managing global companies with strong brands. I am delighted to welcome Julio as our Chairman and investor at a time where we are expanding our offering both in London and internationally where his expertise and strategic vision will help us grow and become the global benchmark."

Julio Bruno, Non-Executive Chairman of Mercato Metropolitano said: "I'm delighted to be joining Mercato Metropolitano, both as an investor and as Chairman, at such an important time for the company. When I first met Andrea, I knew that his vision of a sustainable community market with very strong values at its core, aligned very well with my thinking of what a modern food hall should be. This concept has significant potential around the world, and I look forward to building on the already great work done by Andrea and the team."

