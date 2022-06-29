Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
META PLATFORMS INC WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 
29.06.22
16:16 Uhr
157,08 Euro
-1,48
-0,93 %
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 16:22
RCB Fund Services: Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Facebook, Inc., Common Stock.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Distribution Agent for the Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook") Fair Fund (the "Facebook Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the Facebook Fair Fund. The Facebook Fair Fund was established by the Court through a United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") enforcement action against Facebook to distribute $100 million in civil money penalties paid by Facebook to compensate investors harmed by Facebook's alleged misleading disclosures regarding the risk of misuse of Facebook user data. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved on April 25, 2022, the Facebook Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased Facebook common stock between January 28, 2016 and March 19, 2018 and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. The Plan can be found at: FBfairfund.com or sec.gov.

