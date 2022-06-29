The "Europe Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2031 by Product, Sport, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe winter sports equipment market was valued at $2,356.8 million in 2021 and will grow by 4.5% annually over 2021-2031

Market is driven by the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments, growing awareness regarding winter sports' mental and physical benefits, growing consumer interest in nature-based sports, rising household income, and the increasing availability of innovative product offerings.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe winter sports equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sport, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Amer Sports Corporation

BAUER Hockey LLC

Clarus Corporation

ELAN D.O.O.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Head UK Ltd.

Icelantic LLC

Rossignol Group

Sport Maska Inc.

Volkl Sports GmbH Co. Kg

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Ski

3.3 Poles

3.4 Snowboard

3.5 Bindings

3.6 Boots

3.7 Ice Hockey Sticks

3.8 Accessories

3.9 Other Products

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Sport

4.1 Market Overview by Sport

4.2 Skiing

4.3 Ice Hockey

4.4 Snowboarding

4.5 Ice Skating

4.6 Sledding

4.7 Other Sports

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Outdoor Activities

5.3 Indoor Activities

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Adults

6.3 Kids

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Supermarket Hypermarket

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.4 Online Sales

7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 U.K.

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Netherlands

8.8 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

