Die Bonder Equipment Market Forecast to Grow at A CAGR of 4% & To Be Valued at US$ 6.0 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Die Bonder Equipment Market by Type (Semiautomatic Die Bonder, Fully Automatic Die Bonder), Bonding Technique, Supply Chain Participant (IDM Firms, OSAT Companies), Device, Application (Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demands for die bond equipment are anticipated to reach $6 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed largely due increasing adoption rates of stacked-die technology in IoT devices, which will drive up demand even further over the next few years.

As a result, die bonder equipment is widely used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. Furthermore, various methods, such as epoxy, eutectic, soft solder, and flip chip, are used to attach the die to the substrate.

This, in turn, is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers of die boner equipment in the coming years owing to which the die bonder equipment market is also expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for semiconductor integrated circuits is one of the key factors expected to drive the overall demand for die bonder equipment in future. Increasing adoption of electronic systems due to rising number of end-use applications will create healthy demand for integrated circuits (ICs).

This, in turn, is propelling the demand for die bonder equipment in the global market. Additionally, growing adoption of IOTs, ultra-high definition television and hybrid laptops is further expected to create significant demand for die bonder equipment in future. Furthermore, growing demand for polymer adhesive water bonding equipment is further expected to become a barrier to the growth of the die bonder equipment market in future.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market of die bounder equipment, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to growing demand from the region. This growing demand can primarily be attributed to the presence of a huge number of IC manufacturers in the region. Growing IC demand due to increasing smartphones and tablets production will make the region grow at a healthy pace in future.

Moreover, the market for die bonder equipment in North America and Europe is also projected to grow at a healthy pace owing to increasing demand for semiconductors ICs from the region. The fast adoption of new and latest technologies in the region is also expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, MEA and Latin America are also expected to create demand for die bonder equipment in future as the market in these regions is in the growing stage as compared to other regions.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Market Participants

In the global die bonder equipment market, manufacturers are continuously focused towards automation of the tie bonding technology. Names of some of the manufacturers engaged in the development and manufacturing of die bonder equipment are mentioned:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Tresky AG

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION

West·Bond, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

MRSI Systems

SHINKAWA LTD.

Palomar Technologies

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Die Bonder Equipment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated Die Bonder Equipment market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Die Bonder Equipment market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global die bonder equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, attachment method, end user and region.

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as:

Manual Die Bonder Equipment

Semi-Automatic Die Bonder Equipment

Fully Automatic Die Bonder Equipment

On the basis of attachment method, the global market is segmented as:

Epoxy Die Bonder

Eutectic Die Bonder

Soft Solder Die Bonder

Flip Chip Die Bonder

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented as:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (DMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

