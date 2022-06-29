Romania is set to put new solar regulations into force through the end of 2026. The rules will allow PV, wind, biomass, bioliquid, biogas, storage projects, and transformer stations to be built directly on land in several previously prohibited fertility classes.The Romanian parliament recently adopted an amendment to Land Law no. 18/1991 that could remove regulatory barriers to the development of renewable energy projects on agricultural land. "The new provisions have not yet entered into force, but this should occur shortly," Mihaela Nyerges, partner at Romanian law firm Vlasceanu, Nyerges and ...

