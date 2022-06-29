Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2022, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.
Director nominee
|Outcome
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes
withheld
|%
withheld
|Robert M. Friedland
|Elected
|1,032,953,465
|98.15%
|19,454,923
|1.85%
|Yufeng (Miles) Sun
|Elected
|975,614,723
|92.70%
|76,793,665
|7.30%
|Tadeu Carneiro
|Elected
|935,366,501
|88.88%
|117,041,887
|11.12%
|Jinghe Chen
|Elected
|1,040,782,430
|98.90%
|11,625,958
|1.10%
|William B. Hayden
|Elected
|1,044,261,215
|99.23%
|8,147,173
|0.77%
|Martie Janse van Rensburg
|Elected
|1,042,792,643
|99.09%
|9,615,745
|0.91%
|Manfu Ma
|Elected
|1,041,859,352
|99.00%
|10,549,036
|1.00%
|Peter G. Meredith
|Elected
|1,002,099,957
|95.31%
|49,316,418
|4.69%
|Kgalema P. Motlanthe
|Elected
|1,028,949,582
|97.77%
|23,458,806
|2.23%
|Nunu Ntshingila
|Elected
|1,048,083,638
|99.59%
|4,324,750
|0.41%
|Guy de Selliers
|Elected
|1,040,880,906
|98.90%
|11,527,482
|1.10%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
