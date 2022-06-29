Overland Park, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Aspen Funds has announced the launch of alternative investment options that now provide investors with access to institutional-grade alternative assets. These include real estate, debt, self-storage, and energy - all assets that were not previously available to individual investors. The recent turmoil in the stock market, record inflation rates, hikes in interest rates, and volatility of returns from conventional options like mutual funds have sparked interest from retail investors in alternative investments. In addition, over 80% of financial professionals believe that retail investors should have access to such investments.

Aspen Funds recognized the need and came up with opportunities designed for accredited investors who do not have the time or expertise to actively invest in such assets but are still seeking low-risk passive investment options that offer returns that exceed the rate of inflation.

In April 2012, The Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act was signed into law in the US. This law expanded the SEC regulations allowing greater access to private investment and crowdfunding without going through the traditional SEC registration process. Therefore, non-accredited investors can invest in startups and private real estate through crowdfunding. This made it possible for companies like Aspen Funds to identify opportunities based on macroeconomic trends and leverage them for individual investors.

The company initially started by acquiring and managing distressed assets resulting from the 2008 financial crisis. Aspen Funds identifies similar opportunities based on macroeconomic trends and creates investments that serve as alternatives to the stock market with strong returns but with less risk and volatility than traditional investment options.

About a year ago, Aspen Funds expanded its offerings into other asset classes that the team thinks will outperform based on current macroeconomic trends. For example, based on contemporary geopolitical and supply constraints, Aspen Funds has identified opportunities in the Oil and Gas industry. Given the current environment for Oil prices, opportunistic investments can produce strong cash-flowing returns.

Aspen makes two types of investments - long-term investments based on macro trends like the Aspen Passive Income Fund, which offers 9% annualized returns paid on a monthly basis through investment in residential real estate mortgages. The second type of investment covers opportunistic deals such as investments in Oil and Gas.

Commenting on the firm's strategy, Ben Fraser, Managing Director at Aspen Funds, said, "The recent hike in inflation, crash in the equity market, crypto free-fall, and rising interest rates has motivated investors to explore alternative investment options that are less volatile but offer significant returns. Our assets under management have already surpassed $100 million. We invest only in projects we believe in and invest our own capital into every opportunity that we offer to our investor base."

