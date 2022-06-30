Bogotá, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (CSE: MCCN) ("Medcolcanna", "MCCN" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian and globally integrated medicinal cannabis company with operations in Colombia, is announcing, further to its previous press releases dated May 3, 2022, May 16, 2022, June 2, 2022 and June 14, 2022, that its audited financial report, CEO and CFO certifications, and management discussion & analysis (the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2021 were not released as scheduled on or about May 2, 2022. The Company hopes to be able to file the Annual Filings on or about July 15, 2022.

The Company is late in the preparation of the Annual Filings due to financial difficulties that it has been experiencing as it tries to restructure the Company and move towards financial self-sustainability and generating revenue through the export of dried flower to various international jurisdictions following recent legislative changes in Colombia. The Company only recently made arrangements to obtain the necessary financing to pay for the costs associated with the audit and the payment of its staff to allow for the preparation of such financial statements. The preparation and review of the documents necessary to support the Annual Filings has recently commenced and it is anticipated that the audit will commence in the near future.

As a result of the delay, the Company has voluntarily requested that the Securities Commissions in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario issue a temporary order that prohibits certain current directors, officers and insiders of Medcolcanna from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed and has been granted such order as of May 3, 2022. The issuance of such management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the issuer to trade in their securities. The Company intends to provide updates in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders with respect to further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence, including the issuance of bi-weekly status update reports until such time as the Annual Filings are completed. This news release is the fourth such update.

About Medcolcanna

Medcolcanna is a Canadian-integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia.

Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has a growing number of facilities in optimal growing locations, which positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state-of-the-art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products.

The Company's scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Additional information about Medcolcanna can be found on its web site at medcolcanna.com

Medcolcanna Investor Relations Contact: Chris Reid, CFO Carrera 49b # 93-62 Bogota, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113 Email: info@medcolcanna.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129504