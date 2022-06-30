Mercedes: Employers now able to offer staff a touch of "LUXE" with MERCEDES ebikes

SYDNEY, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team have collaborated with N+ to create a collection of streamlined, lightweight, sleek, high performance electric bikes and they have launched in the UK.

Drawing upon knowledge from the top echelons of motorsports performance and electric advancements, the new collection presents one of the most sophisticated eBikes on the market. They have become they most sought after luxury item of 2022.

In the UK, the Green Commute Initiative is a simple salary sacrifice scheme whereby an employer can provide staff with an electric bike 'tax free', providing employees with a health conscious and environmental aware form of transportation. Now employers can offer staff a touch of "luxe" with the n+MercedesEQ eBike collection.

The employee obtains the bike of their choice 'tax and vat free', by saving on the PAYE and NI contributions. In addition, the company saves the national insurance (12 .8 %) on the reduced salary whilst providing its staff with an excellent benefit that provides an efficient and environmentally friendly form of transport.

The collection showcases 4 models, Formula E, Silver Arrows, Silver Arrows Sport and new high performance Championship Edition with varying features to cater to the ride's style. Some of these are three times more powerful than any standard eBikes on the market.

Styling across the range maintains iconic minimalistic Mercedes-Benz design, concealed batteries and motor, setting the range apart from the industry's standard of thicker framing and external batteries on show. The digital dashboard adds a level of technological sophistication, and along with all the usual data points (speedometer, battery indicator, range) includes a password activated security immobiliser, along with phone charging functionality.

The range has been designed to create a powerful yet smooth ride, with centrally positioned motors for efficient weight distribution. The bikes are equipped with constantly variable technology to alleviate any "clunky" gear changes. This, paired with a carbon belt drive and powerful motor output, is the ultimate combination in creating silent "catch me if you can" speed.

To secure an n+ Mercedes EQ eBike, head online to www.nplusbikes.co.uk or via participating Mercedes Benz dealerships.

