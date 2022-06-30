First exchange-traded equity instrument for institutional investors to access Bitcoin in Europe

Largest exchange to list a Bitcoin spot ETF globally

First primary listing of a Crypto fund in the Netherlands

In a first for Europe, Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobi) announces the launch of the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF (the "ETF") (BCOIN, ISIN: GG00BMTPK874) which will be listing on Euronext Amsterdam, part of Euronext, the leading pan-European marketplace from July.

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF, which received regulatory approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in October 2021, will begin trading in July on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange under the ticker BCOIN. Custodial services will be provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM with Flow Traders and DRW facilitating trading as market makers.

CEO Jamie Khurshid said: "The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will enable investors to access the underlying performance of this exciting asset class via a well-established and trusted investment structure. Our goal at Jacobi is to make digital asset investments simpler and more familiar for institutional and professional investors. We are delighted to be working with all our premier partners including Fidelity Digital Assets and Flow Traders who have supported us from inception and are an integral part of this European first as we list on Euronext Amsterdam".

He added: "This is a significant step forward for Jacobi Asset Management. We have an ambitious vision and look forward to bringing an innovative product pipeline to the market very soon."

"We are excited to be acting as lead market maker for Europe's first Bitcoin ETF, which is another milestone in the development of the institutional digital assets space. This is also aligned with the growing demand from institutional investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios by adding Bitcoin and other digital assets. Flow Traders has been a longstanding supporter of enabling exposure in digital assets and we are delighted to be working with Jacobi Asset Management on this launch." commented Edd Carlton, Institutional Digital Asset Trader at Flow Traders.

Legal support through the regulatory and listing process was facilitated by independent Dutch law firm Kennedy Van der Laan.

Emanuel van Praag, Attorney from Kennedy Van der Laan commented: "The first listed crypto ETF in the EU is indeed a proud achievement and we are happy that we were able to assist Jacobi Asset Management to achieve this goal."

Jacobi Asset Management will provide European institutional and professional investors with access to the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF via a simple investment vehicle for a 1.5% annual management fee.

About Jacobi Asset Management

Launched in May 2021 to shape the future of digital asset management, Jacobi is spearheaded by CEO Jamie Khurshid, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and pioneer of regulatory transparency in financial markets. Jacobi brings together a diverse team of blockchain, technology, investment and regulatory experts, deep-rooted in capital markets with a compelling pedigree in distributed ledger technology and digital asset management.

Important Disclosure and Disclaimer Information

Jacobi Asset Management offers its services to institutional, professional and sophisticated clients only. Any investment comes with risks and the value of an investment can decrease as well as increase.

