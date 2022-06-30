XVIVO Perfusion AB: Change in Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

The number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) has during June 2022 increased by 63,301 shares and votes as a result of warrants being exercised as part of the company's 2020 incentive program. As of June 30, 2022 there are thus in total 29,561,967 shares and votes in the company.

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-06-30 07:30 CEST.

