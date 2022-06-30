The Netherlands is planning a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) green hydrogen network that will consist of 85% recycled natural gas pipes. It is expected to go online in 2027.Gasunie, a state-owned natural gas infrastructure specialist in the Netherlands, has announced plans to build a national network that will link up "carbon-free" hydrogen supply and demand. It said the network will have an initial capacity of 10 GW and its construction will require an investment of approximately €1.5 billion. "The national hydrogen network must be ready in 2027 and will consist of 85% recycled natural gas pipes, ...

