Concerning AS LHV Group nominal value change, new ISIN and flushing of the orderbook

AS LHV Group on its Annual General Meeting held on March 30, 2022 decided to change nominal value from EUR 1 to 0.1 EUR by increasing the amount of shares 10 fold. Consequently to this change the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. Current ISIN code before the nominal value change EE3100073644 New ISIN code after nominal value change EE3100102203 New nominal value 0.1 EUR Number of listed shares before the nominal value change 31 542 453 Number of listed shares after the nominal value change 315 424 530 Last trading date with previous ISIN before nominal value change 01.07.2022 Order book short name (unchanged) LHV1T OrderbookID (unchanged) 2072480 The time for the start of trading with the new ISIN will be communicated by the Stock Exchange in a separate exchange notice. Due to the nominal value change (stock split), Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to flush the order book of LHV Group after the end of Trading Hours on July 01, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.