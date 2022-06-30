Anzeige
Concerning AS LHV Group nominal value change, new ISIN and flushing of the orderbook

AS LHV Group on its Annual General Meeting held on March 30, 2022 decided to
change nominal value from EUR 1 to 0.1 EUR by increasing the amount of shares
10 fold. Consequently to this change the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. 

Current ISIN code before the nominal value change         EE3100073644
New ISIN code after nominal value change             EE3100102203
New nominal value                           0.1 EUR
Number of listed shares before the nominal value change       31 542 453
Number of listed shares after the nominal value change       315 424 530
Last trading date with previous ISIN before nominal value change  01.07.2022
Order book short name (unchanged)                    LHV1T
OrderbookID (unchanged)                        2072480



The time for the start of trading with the new ISIN will be communicated by the
Stock Exchange in a separate exchange notice. 

Due to the nominal value change (stock split), Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to
flush the order book of LHV Group after the end of Trading Hours on July 01,
2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
