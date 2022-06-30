Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints announces design win for its optical under-display solution with major Asian smartphone OEM

Fingerprint Cards ABqualification testsearlier this year. We expect to commence shipments during the fourth quarter of 2022.



"Since many years, Fingerprints is a well-established world leader in capacitive fingerprint sensors. The design win we are announcing today marks our entry into a new market segment: optical under-display fingerprint sensors. This will open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward, and our goal is to capture a significant share of this market," says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

For more information about Fingerprints' mobile device solutions, visit the website.

* Fingerprints' definition of Design Win (DW): The decision by a device vendor (OEM or ODM) to start development of one or several commercial product(s) incorporating Fingerprints' technology into such new product(s).



