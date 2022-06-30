Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
08:02 Uhr
0,797 Euro
-0,037
-4,48 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2022 | 08:05
83 Leser
Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints announces design win for its optical under-display solution with major Asian smartphone OEM

Fingerprint Cards ABqualification testsearlier this year. We expect to commence shipments during the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Since many years, Fingerprints is a well-established world leader in capacitive fingerprint sensors. The design win we are announcing today marks our entry into a new market segment: optical under-display fingerprint sensors. This will open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward, and our goal is to capture a significant share of this market," says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

For more information about Fingerprints' mobile device solutions, visit the website.

* Fingerprints' definition of Design Win (DW): The decision by a device vendor (OEM or ODM) to start development of one or several commercial product(s) incorporating Fingerprints' technology into such new product(s).


For further information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 220630 - Under-display design win (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2861a571-e9f5-46b8-853b-c97e76a45b02)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
