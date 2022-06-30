Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Prostatype Genomics AB (337/22)

With effect from July 06, 2022, the unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 15, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PROGEN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018245417 Order book ID: 261157 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 06, 2022, the paid subscription units in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PROGEN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018245425 Order book ID: 261158 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com