Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Bruttomarge auf fast 50% gesteigert! – Neue Zeitrechnung beginnt jetzt!
WKN: A2QEC5 ISIN: SE0014684569 Ticker-Symbol: PGO 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,277 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2022 | 08:29
88 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Prostatype Genomics AB (337/22)

With effect from July 06, 2022, the unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 15, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PROGEN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018245417              
Order book ID:  261157                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from July 06, 2022, the paid subscription units in Prostatype
Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PROGEN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018245425              
Order book ID:  261158                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
