DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update 30-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update

Dublin / London, 30 June 2022: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Louise Walsh

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process, and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: NOR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 171574 EQS News ID: 1387199 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)