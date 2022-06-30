DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 30-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 issued by R.E.A. Holdings plc from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (the "dollar notes")

Further to the company's announcement on 26 May 2022 regarding the latest time and date for holders of dollar notes to elect to take advantage of the sale facility pursuant to the proposal as detailed in the company's announcement on 8 February 2022 (the "proposal"), REA confirms today that Guy Butler Limited ("Guy Butler") has purchased USD14,818,000 dollar notes from existing noteholders and resold USD6,000,000 of such dollar notes. REA further confirms that, in accordance with the proposal, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services"), has purchased from Guy Butler the unsold balance of USD8,818,000 dollar notes for cash at par for settlement on 30 June 2022.

Accordingly, the total amount of dollar notes outstanding remains USD27,035,218. REA Services intends to seek to re-sell, over time, the dollar notes acquired by it and to the extent not so sold, REA Services intends to retain the dollar notes pending redemption of the same in accordance with their terms.

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD8BTF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RE.22 LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 171569 EQS News ID: 1387127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)