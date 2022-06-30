Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Bruttomarge auf fast 50% gesteigert! – Neue Zeitrechnung beginnt jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 ISIN: GB0002349065 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 08:31
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 30-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 issued by R.E.A. Holdings plc from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (the "dollar notes")

Further to the company's announcement on 26 May 2022 regarding the latest time and date for holders of dollar notes to elect to take advantage of the sale facility pursuant to the proposal as detailed in the company's announcement on 8 February 2022 (the "proposal"), REA confirms today that Guy Butler Limited ("Guy Butler") has purchased USD14,818,000 dollar notes from existing noteholders and resold USD6,000,000 of such dollar notes. REA further confirms that, in accordance with the proposal, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services"), has purchased from Guy Butler the unsold balance of USD8,818,000 dollar notes for cash at par for settlement on 30 June 2022.

Accordingly, the total amount of dollar notes outstanding remains USD27,035,218. REA Services intends to seek to re-sell, over time, the dollar notes acquired by it and to the extent not so sold, REA Services intends to retain the dollar notes pending redemption of the same in accordance with their terms.

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD8BTF36 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE.22 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 171569 
EQS News ID:  1387127 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

REA HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.