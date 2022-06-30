Biovica International AB - Annual Report for the Financial Year 2021/2022 Published

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

Annual report for the financial year 2021/2022 for Biovica International AB is published today on our website.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Cecilia Driving, EVP CFO

Phone +46-73-125 92 47

E-mail: cecilia.driving@biovica.com

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

