Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Bruttomarge auf fast 50% gesteigert! – Neue Zeitrechnung beginnt jetzt!
WKN: A2H9ML ISIN: SE0010520908 Ticker-Symbol: MHK 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
08:10 Uhr
1,638 Euro
-0,008
-0,49 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAG INTERACTIVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAG INTERACTIVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 08:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination committee at MAG Interactive AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2023

Nomination committee appointed at MAG Interactive for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per April 30th the largest shareholders in MAG Interactive AB (publ) were CEO Daniel Hasselberg (through NMO Invest AB) and the following four parties were Kaj Nygren (through Playful Days AB), Avanza Pension, Didner & Gerge Fonder and Swedbank Robur Fonder.

The nomination committee for the MAG Interactive AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2023:

Joachim Spetz - representing Swedbank Robur Fonder
Henrik Sandell - representing Didner & Gerge Fonder
Kaj Nygren - representing NMO Invest AB and Playful Days AB
Johan Persson - representing himself, RSUV AB, Fredrik Stenh and Anders Larsson
Adjunct: Jonas Eriksson, Chairman of the board at MAG Interactive AB

The Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on the 18th of January 2023 in Stockholm.

Contact person at the nomination committee is Kaj Nygren, kaj@maginteractive.se

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)70-511 51 99 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se
Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/nomination-committee-at-mag-interactive-ab--publ--for-the-annual-general-meeting-2023,c3592038

© 2022 PR Newswire
