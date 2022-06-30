- (PLX AI) - Bayer says Kerendia (finerenone) approved in China for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
- • Kerendia (finerenone) is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate positive kidney and cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in patients with CKD associated with T2D
- • The approval in China is based on the results of the Phase III FIDELIO-DKD study investigating the efficacy and safety of Kerendia on kidney and CV outcomes in patients with CKD associated with T2D
BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de