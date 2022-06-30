Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced a strategic collaboration with lastminute.com, the European Travel-Tech leader in dynamic holiday packages.

lastminute.com will partner with Thoughtworks at a time when its business is rapidly resuming after the pandemic, and it is now back at full speed in delivering on its ambitious growth plans. To achieve this, its developer teams are evolving and growing in numbers, all in a very short timeframe and in a dynamic and complex technology landscape.

Thoughtworks will support lastminute.com in this exciting transformation phase, to continue to meet the rapid pace of change in the travel industry most effectively and create even more customer-centric experiences.

"At lastminute.com, we see ourselves as a tech company that travels. Every month we reach 60 million users via our websites and app and for us it is a business imperative to always make sure our clients have the best customer experience. The travel industry is continuously evolving and the global move to digitalization means we'll increasingly grow our traffic, as more and more users search for and book their travel experiences online," said Corrado Casto, chief technology officer at lastminute.com. "The purpose of Thoughtworks, as stated on their website, is 'To create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and technology excellence'. This is very much in line with my vision for our technology department, and I cannot wait to harness their thought leadership in software engineering to bring us one step closer to technology excellence."

The lastminute.com and Thoughtworks engineering teams will work side-by-side in a co-delivery setup on the most business-critical technologies and architectural challenges. The co-delivery work will be supported by coaching, training and mentoring sessions aimed at boosting lastminute.com's ability to deliver engineering excellence and their ways of working.

"In the face of unpredictability and constant change, modern digital businesses such as lastminute.com have an advantage. They have learned to demand new levels of business agility and to continuously innovate," said Gautam Srusti, managing director at Thoughtworks Italy. "We're excited to partner with lastminute.com as they continue to drive technology excellence and help people fulfill their aspirations as they return to traveling."

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com is the European Travel-Tech leader in dynamic holiday packages. The company operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost, Crocierissime and Hotelscan, with a vision to design the future of travel tourism using digital technology as an enabler. The business is run in 17 languages and 40 countries, with more than 1,500 employees spread worldwide developing owned products and services aimed at powering the entire traveler journey for millions of people.

lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 11,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005090/en/

Contacts:

Media

Aileen Pistorius, head of marketing

Email: aileen.pistorius@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +39 02 124126310